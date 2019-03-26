|
Helen Maxwell, 79 formerly of Sheffield and Pittsfield died Saturday March 23, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield MA. Helen was born in Pittsfield on February 7, 1940, daughter of Julian and Julia (Muron) Koziol. Helen graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Pittsfield class of 1957 and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Westfield State in 1961 and a Master's in Education from North Adams State College. She worked as a teacher in the Pittsfield Public Schools at Stearns and Morningside Elementary Schools for over forty years in grades K-4 retiring in 2004. Helen was a member of the Pittsfield Teachers Association, a member of the choir, Rosary Sodality and Mother's Guild at Holy Family Church and later attended Sacred Heart Church. Helen enjoyed music, playing the piano which she played at many school events, she enjoyed going to plays and Tanglewood and spending summers for over twenty years at Cape Cod with her family. Her husband, grandchildren and daughter and son in law were her greatest joys. Helen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bruce Maxwell whom she married on July 16, 1966 in Holy Family Church in Pittsfield, her daughter, Cathy Devoti and husband Glenn of Sheffield, three grandchildren, Marion Devoti, Michael Devoti and Julia Devoti, one brother, Alexander Koziol and his wife Pat of Pittsfield, one sister, Veronica Kelley of Pittsfield and eight nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by four brothers, Francis, Leopold, Joseph and Julian Koziol and a nephew Daniel.
Funeral Services for Helen Maxwell will be held on Wednesday March 27 at 9:00 AM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230 with Reverend Peter Naranjo Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield. Family will receive friends on Tuesday March 26 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019