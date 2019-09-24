Home

Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Burial
Following Services
St. Bridget's Cemetery
Housatonic, MA
Helen "Vallie" Nowobilski


1931 - 2019
Helen "Vallie" Nowobilski Obituary
Helen "Vallie" Nowobilski, 88 of Great Barrington, formerly of Housatonic died Monday September 23, 2019 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Helen was born on February 22, 1931 in Housatonic, daughter of Stanislaw and Alexandra (Pieklik) Krysiak. She was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1946. Helen worked at GB Manufacturing from 1948 to 1953 and part time at the Marian Father's in the 1970's. She was a member of the former All Saint's Church in Housatonic and a member of the Rosary Sodality. Helen's husband Edward "Small" Nowobilski whom she married on July 12, 1952 predeceased her on December 21, 1988. Helen is survived by two sons, Edward A. Nowobilski of Great Barrington and James M. Nowobilski of Housatonic, one daughter, Alyce M. Zucco and husband Mike of Housatonic, one step-daughter, Jeral Smith of Kennewick WA, seven grandchildren, Nicole Adams, Sara, Colleen and Alyssia Nowobilski, Taryn and Justin Zucco and Courtney Nowobilski and two great grandchildren, Harper and Brayden. In addition to her husband Edward "Small" Nowobilski, Helen was predeceased by brother, Benny Krysiak, sister Bessie Krzynowek and step son Dennis Nowobilski.

A Funeral Service for Helen "Vallie" Nowobilski will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230 with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic. Family will receive friends on Friday September 27 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Helen's memory may be made to either S.B.V.A.S. or Hospice Care in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019
