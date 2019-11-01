|
|
Helen S. Milukas, 93, formerly of Weller Avenue, passed away October 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons.
Born in Pittsfield on December 13, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Aleck and Katherin Orzolek.
She graduated Pittsfield High in 1943. She met her husband Raymond W. Milukas, Sr., in 1941. They were married April 24, 1948 and stayed that way for 71 years.
Mrs. Milukas worked at Elmvale Mills during the war. Later she was a dress buyer at England Brothers for many years, and then went on to work for Quality Printing.
At one time she was a communicant of the former Holy Family Church and currently was a communicant of St. Charles Church. Mrs. Milukas enjoyed cooking, knitting, was a struggling artist and even went skydiving on her 90th birthday.
She leaves behind her husband, Raymond W. Milukas, Sr., of Pittsfield; daughter, Katherine Milukas Gillman of Pittsfield; son, Raymond W. Milukas, Jr., and companion Dawn Bryant Hinkell of Adams; three grandchildren, Adam Gillman, Vanessa Gillman, and Alexis Hinkell; and two great-grandchildren, West and Lev Gillman.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Milukas will be held MONDAY, November 4, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held SUNDAY, November 3, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Elder Services of Berkshire County in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 1, 2019