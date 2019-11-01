Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Milukas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen S. Milukas


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen S. Milukas Obituary
Helen S. Milukas, 93, formerly of Weller Avenue, passed away October 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons.

Born in Pittsfield on December 13, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Aleck and Katherin Orzolek.

She graduated Pittsfield High in 1943. She met her husband Raymond W. Milukas, Sr., in 1941. They were married April 24, 1948 and stayed that way for 71 years.

Mrs. Milukas worked at Elmvale Mills during the war. Later she was a dress buyer at England Brothers for many years, and then went on to work for Quality Printing.

At one time she was a communicant of the former Holy Family Church and currently was a communicant of St. Charles Church. Mrs. Milukas enjoyed cooking, knitting, was a struggling artist and even went skydiving on her 90th birthday.

She leaves behind her husband, Raymond W. Milukas, Sr., of Pittsfield; daughter, Katherine Milukas Gillman of Pittsfield; son, Raymond W. Milukas, Jr., and companion Dawn Bryant Hinkell of Adams; three grandchildren, Adam Gillman, Vanessa Gillman, and Alexis Hinkell; and two great-grandchildren, West and Lev Gillman.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Milukas will be held MONDAY, November 4, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held SUNDAY, November 3, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Elder Services of Berkshire County in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -