Mrs. Helen S. (Pietras) O'Donnell, 95, of Adams, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
She was born in Adams on March 18, 1923, a daughter of the late Peter and Sophia (Gryubosz) Pietras. She attended schools in Adams.
Mrs. O'Donnell worked for many years for the former Sprague Electric Company in North Adams until she retired.
She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. She enjoyed playing golf and bowling.
Her husband, William O'Donnell, whom she married on July 20, 1963, died on May 3, 2001.
She is survived by her daughter, Maureen St. Pierre and her husband Keith of Upton, MA; two grandchildren, Christian and Charlotte St. Pierre; nieces and nephews, including, Barbara Kittler and her husband William, Judith Robarge and her husband Paul, Janice Baran and her husband Joseph, Ronald Pietras and his wife Roz, Fred Pietras and his wife Barbara and Patricia Aki and her husband Harry,; and by many grandnieces and grandnephews, all of whom affectionately called her "Brenda" or "BaBa".
She was predeceased by her brothers, Walter and Frederick Pietras, and by her sister, Stephanie Ciolkowski.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 9th, at 10:00 AM from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:30 in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor.
Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Adams.
Calling hours are Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus School, 108 Summer St. Adams, MA 01220 or to the St. John Paul Charity Center, PO Box 231 Adams, MA 01220.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019