Helen Taylor Cancilla died peacefully on August 31, 2019 at Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA following complications from Alzheimer's. Helen was born on July 13, 1923 to the late Flournoy Banks Taylor (known as Boss Taylor) and Jennie Aliff Taylor of Danville, VA. After graduation from George Washington High School and a short stint at the Danville River Cotton Mill, Helen and her twin sister Hazel chose to take advantage of a War Department recruitment program and became clerk-typists at Arlington Hall in Arlington, VA, just across the Potomac River from Washington DC. There she met and married Army Major Natale Cancilla, formerly of Pittsfield, MA. After the war they lived in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, and finally settled in Virginia. Besides caring for their four children, Helen was an avid bridge player and attained the title of Life Master. Helen is preceded in death by her husband Natale, and her son Stanley B. Cancilla. She is survived by her daughters Judith F. McCarthy (Patrick), Susan L. Cowles, and Ellen C. Richardson (Randy); five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren; her sole surviving sibling is her twin sister Hazel T. Horton. Visitation and funeral service will be Monday November 18, 2019 10 am at Demaine Funeral Home 520 S. Washington St. Alexandria, VA 22314. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at 2 pm the same day.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019