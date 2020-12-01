Helen Zerbato, 92 of Housatonic died Friday November 27, 2020 at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington. Helen was born on August 15, 1928 in Housatonic daughter of Frank S. and Dominica (Poreda) Boldyga. She was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1946. Helen worked at Monument Mills then as a traffic schedule clerk operator and supervisor at New England Telephone and Telegraph from 1946 till she retired in 1976, then as a cashier at Pleasant St. Market and in the gift shop at Marian Fathers. After her retirement in 1976 Helen took care of her parents and her sisters. She was a communicant of the former All Saints Church, a member of the Rosary Sodality and a CCD teacher and a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Helen is survived by her husband Olindo "Lindy" Zerbato of Housatonic whom she married on June 14, 1952 in All Saints Church in Housatonic and many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her brother Joseph Boldyga and her four sisters, Stacia Rembisz, Beatrice Ptak, Alice Olender and Stephanie Boldyga.
It is with deepest regret that the funeral mass will be private out of concern for the health and safety of her friends and family due to the threat of Coronavirus. Burial for Helen will be in St. Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic on Tuesday December 1 at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Helen's memory may be made to the Corpus Christi Church Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish Building Fund in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
.