Helena A. Hall, 93, a native and lifelong of Stockbridge, MA passed away on March 9, 2019 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington.
Helena Annette Baker was born on May 16, 1925 in Stockbridge, MA; daughter of Chester W. Baker and Helen Markham. She was a 1943 graduate of the former Searles High School in Great Barrington and worked for many years as a clerk at Prudential Life Insurance Company in Pittsfield.
She married Ernest W. Hall January 31, 1953 in Great Barrington at the home of her grandmother. Later that same year, she became part of the Hall's Auto Service and Taxi business as the bookkeeper. The taxi business was started by her husband in 1947 and Hall's Auto Service opened in 1948, operating at 35 Main Street in Stockbridge. The taxi service closed in 1960 while Hall's Auto Service remained until 2008, under the management of Helena and their son Michael, after Ernest passed away January 12, 2001.
Helena was known for her kind nature and sense of humor. She would talk to everyone she saw and often tell them one of her many jokes; she left people smiling and laughing wherever she went. She enjoyed trips to Vermont, claiming the air was much nicer there. She would often roll down the car windows when crossing the state line to inhale the fresh air; a habit that has been passed down to her grandchildren. She leaves behind her son, Michael W. Hall of Stockbridge; 3 granddaughters, Rebecca Beron and her husband Harry of Pittsfield, Jillian McLaughlin and her husband Patrick of Lyndonville, VT, and Amelia Phillips and her husband Matthew of Chicopee, MA; along with 3 great grandsons.
SERVICE - The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 10:00 a.m. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington. Burial will follow at the Stockbridge Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society and Elder Services of Berkshire County through Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019