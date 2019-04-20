|
Helena Fay Procopio, 91, of Elaine Drive, Pittsfield, died peacefully at home on April 18, 2019.
Born in Dalton, MA on October 6, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred Thompson Northwood. A graduate of the former Dalton High School, she then went on to earn her Nursing Degree from Elm's College.
She married the late Anthony F. Procopio on October 4, 1947 at St. Agnes Church. He predeceased her on April 27, 2017.
Mrs. Procopio was primarily a homemaker, but previously had worked in the payroll department of General Electric.
A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, she enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and baking.
She leaves behind her daughters, Linda F. Messana and her husband James of Lenox, and Betsy L. Burgin and her husband Christopher of Pittsfield; four grandchildren, Wendy Greiner and Matthew of Pittsfield, Robert Hart and Audrey of Lookout Mountain, GA, Timothy Hart and Erin of Lenox, and Michelle Messana of Lenox; seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their kindness and compassion.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Procopio will be held, MONDAY, April 22, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Michael Bernier, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 20, 2019