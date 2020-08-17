Helene F. Eccher, 89, of Culpeper died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at The Culpeper. She was born June 21, 1931 in North Adams, MA to the late Arthur and Marie Bedard Forgette.
Mrs. Eccher was a longtime resident of Readsboro, VT where she raised her family.
She is survived by three children, Mary Ann Leslie (Terry) of VA, Lorraine Lichtenberger (Richard) of VA, and Robert Eccher (Melody) of VT; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of additional family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Eccher; and two sisters, Marguerite Pilon and Sister Theresa Forgette.
A private service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. St. Joachim Catholic Church in Readsboro, VT. Family and friends are invited to the interment at Readsboro Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Joachim Catholic Church, 342 Tunnel St., Readsboro, VT 05350.
