Helene "Cookie" Frydel, age 101, passed away on 10/11/20 at the Mt. Greylock Extended Care Center. She was born at home on May 6, 1919 to Stanley and Marcella Murach in Adams, Massachusetts. Helene spent the majority of her life in Pittsfield, in the home built by her husband, Henry whom she married on August 12, 1944. They were married for 32 years before his passing on September 29, 1976. Helene was educated in Adams schools including St. Stanislaus Kostka until the eighth grade as well as the Adams Memorial High School.Helene had been a communicant of St. Francis Church until its closing after which she joined the parish of St. Agnes in Dalton, Mass. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Sodality at St. Francis and headed the Crafts Committee for the annual bazaar there. The ladies of St. Francis met for months at her home designing and sewing many beautiful craft projects.During World War II, she was a member of the Civil Defense Motor Core and would provide assistance to returning soldiers who were transitioning back to civilian life. During the War, she also worked at GE in the factory which manufactured submarine parts. Following her marriage to Henry, she became a homemaker and expert seamstress who was able to design and sew curtains, drapes, slipcovers, dresses, cheerleader outfits, and bridesmaid dresses. In addition, she taught every little girl in her neighborhood how to sew, much to the delight of their parents at no cost to them. She also designed and decorated birthday, anniversary, and wedding cakes for friends and family.Once her youngest was in high school, she became a seamstress and salesperson at England Brothers Allendale until its closing. Following her retirement from England's, she joined the Froio Senior Center at which she performed many hours of volunteer work and could often be seen calling bingo numbers for seniors who were much younger than herself. Every May, she received an award for her many hours of volunteer work from them.Helene leaves one son, Henry J. Frydel, Jr., one daughter, Joanie and her husband, David Kuta; one granddaughter, Michelle Helene and her husband, Aleks Zuzek; and one new great granddaughter, Mila Helene. She also leaves one brother, William Murach who also resided at Mt. Greylock and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Christopher David Kuta; her husband Henry; her parents Marcella and Stanley Murach; and 12 brothers including Alex, Casimer, Stevie, Frank, Walter, Chet, Floyd, Stanley, Jr., John, Anthony, Thaddeus, and Joseph. Three infant siblings also passed before her including Agnes, Adalbert, and Ignatius.The family would like to thank the nurses and caretakers at Mt. Greylock; the ladies of St. Agnes who generously gave of their time to her when she became homebound including Gail, Judy, Arlene and Father Chris, Cousin Steve Frydel and wife Christine, as well as Debbie Watroba, our great family friend.Funeral services will be private due to the Covid-19 virus. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Church in Dalton, Massachusetts, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.