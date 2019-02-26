|
Henricus Gerardus Antonius Bergmans, 92, died on February 12, 2019 of complications following surgery, in Bangor, Maine. Known to his friends and family as Harry or Henry, he was born on September 16, 1926 in Venlo, Netherlands, the 10th of 12 children born to the late Johanna (nee Aerts) and Hendrikus H. C. Bergmans. His youth was spent in Venlo and The Hague, Netherlands. Henry's family survived the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands during World War II. After the war, Henry joined the Royal Dutch Navy and traveled to many places, including Indonesia. As noted in a recent communication from the Dutch Embassy in Washington, DC, "Henry was part of the amazing generation that fought with honor and valor to defend what is precious to all of us, Freedom."
Following his naval service, Henry worked for The Marshall Plan in The Hague, where he met his first wife, Sarah "Sally" Stevens, of Pelham Manor, NY. The engaged couple relocated to the United States before their wedding in November 1953. They settled in the New York City area, where Henry worked for Metropolitan Life as a salesman. Henry's two children were born while the couple lived in Massapequa, NY. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen and quickly adapted to American life. Henry especially loved the family's summer trips to Rangeley, ME.
In 1961, the Bergmans family moved to Stockbridge, MA, where Henry lived for about 20 years.
Henry continued working for Metropolitan Life until he had the opportunity to manage the historic Red Lion Inn, from 1969 to 1977. He was known, to employees and patrons alike, for his good humor, energy and dedication to customer service. While in Stockbridge, Henry was a member of the Kiwanis Club and a volunteer fireman. Henry later pursued other hospitality ventures in the Berkshires, including the Westbridge Inn and The Orchards. He also owned the Stonington Inn in nearby Grafton, NY in the 1980s. Henry's first marriage ended in divorce in 1974.
While working at The Orchards in Williamstown, Henry met his second wife, Lois McLain Russell, of North Adams. They married in 1991 and lived in several locations while Lois pursued her education and career as a certified nurse-midwife. In 2012, Henry and Lois built their retirement home overlooking the Penobscot River, near Bangor, ME.
Henry was always known as a cheerful, hard-working man. He had an innate curiosity about the world and loved visiting new places. He was proud of his Dutch heritage, yet he dreamed of the wide open spaces of the U. S. West. In 1977, Henry traveled by train across Canada, writing a narrative of his trip called "The Journey of the Dutchman"! He was a builder and a crafter, always
puttering around his shop, yard and home, tackling projects big and small.
Henry loved and was very proud of his two children: Johanna (David) Musselman of Boston, MA and Henricus "Hank" (Maggie) Bergmans, Jr., of Elgin, SC. In addition to his wife, Lois, and his two children, Henry is survived by his granddaughter, Sarah (Eric) Hart of Rockland, MA and his greatgranddaughter, Avery Hart. Henry is also survived by three sisters: Petronella "Nellie" Barendse, Johanna (Frans) van Rest and Wilhelmina (Giovanni) Mangianello, all of the Netherlands, along with many nieces, nephews, their extended families and many dear friends.
Henry was predeceased by his parents, eight siblings (Anton, Gerard, Wilco, Josef, Jean, Alphonse, Maria and Gerarda) as well as his first wife, Sally Stevens Bergmans.
At the family's request, all arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, Henry was a supporter of: Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY. 10017. Condolences may be sent to Johanna Musselman, 10 Bowdoin St., Unit 317, Boston, MA 02114.
