Henry "Pete" Erbe, Jr. passed away in Wilmington, NC on July 6, 2020. A man who gave freely of himself to all he encountered: his wife, Dana Parker Erbe, their four children, Hank (Henry) Erbe, Peter Lee Schwartz, Mark Steven Erbe, and daughter, Lauren Schwartz Nash and eight grandchildren. Born in Otis MA in 1936, he was the son of Dr. Henry and Mrs.Cornelia Prindle Erbe. His sister Carolyn Erbe Gangloff of Otis, MA and brother, Sumner Prindle Erbe of Brandson, VT survive him. He attended The Hotchkiss School and then matriculated to Middlebury College where he was a member of ROTC and went on to serve 21 years in the Army, retiring as a LT. Col. He and Dana then moved to NC where Pete became very involved in the local communities in an effort to "give back" for all that life had given him. He was a man of strong personal faith., a good man of humble origins who touched so many. He will be missed.
A burial service take place at The Otis Town Cemetery at a future date. A donation to North Brunswick Kiwanis, PO Box 391, Leland, NC 28451 would be greatly appreciated. Complete obituary at www.wilmingtoncares.com