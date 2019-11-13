|
|
Henry F. "Sonny" Driscoll Jr., 89, of Sheffield passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born in Pittsfield on January 20, 1930 son of Henry F. Sr. and Mary Margaret (Sheran) Driscoll. He was a graduate of Pittsfield High School class of 1949. He joined the Army National Guard with a rank of corporal where he was a cook from 1950-1953 Camp Drum Pine Island N.Y. He worked at the ice plant peddling ice to the local area during high school. He worked at GE as a Machinist in the Transformer Division, but his trade was meat cutting where he worked at Adams Supermarket, First National, A&P, Mohegan Market, Millerton Supermarket, Nejamie's, Aldo's and Carr Hardware. He was a member of the Sheffield American Legion Post 340, a member of Disabled and Paralyzed Vets, and Boys Town. He enjoyed outdoor adventures and activities, travelling and listening to his wife play piano. He was proud of his heritage. He was devoted to his wife and his family. Henry is survived by his loving wife of sixty seven years whom he married in Our Lady of the Valley Church in Sheffield, Margaret (Maloney) Driscoll of Sheffield, his children, Gary S. Driscoll of Jacksonville FL, Peter (Sukhui) Driscoll of Sheffield, Linda Driscoll of St. Cloud FL, James (Livia) Driscoll of Housatonic, Joann Driscoll of Sheffield and David Driscoll of Sheffield, three grandson's, James Jr. of Housatonic, Michael (Corie) and Robert of Alexandria VA, three great grandchildren, Audrey, Emma and Juliette of Alexandria VA, two sisters, Rosemary Slonski of Pittsfield and Edie Armstrong of Savoy MA and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Henry was predeceased by two brothers, Paul and Richard Driscoll and sister, Barbara Loynes.
Funeral Mass for Henry F. "Sonny" Driscoll Jr. will be held on Friday November 15 at 10:00AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Sheffield with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sheffield Center Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday November 14 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Henry's memory may be made to the Sheffield American Legion Post 340 in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019