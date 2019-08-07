|
|
BERLIN, NY- Henry G. Ellsworth, 74, of Upper Stage Coach Rd., passed away on August 2, 2019 at his home.
He was born August 6, 1944 in Cherry Plain, New York, the son of Alton G. and Phoebe M. Pratt Ellsworth; he attended schools in Berlin, NY and Dalton, MA.
Henry was a self-taught musician; he had his own band the Moore Hill Gang.
He was an avid antique car collector.
Henry is survived by his daughter Brenda Alvaro and her husband Raymond of Stephentown, New York, sons Henry Ellsworth Jr and his wife Michelle of Bristol RI, Brian Ellsworth and his wife Amy of Hinsdale, MA, Travis Ellsworth and his wife Laura of Hinsdale, MA, grandchildren Ashley, Timothy, Kristen, Meagan, Alec, Haley, Adam and great grandson Pierce. He also leaves his longtime companion Veronika Krause, brother Edward Smith, sister Emily Smith both of Dalton, former wife Jennie Ellsworth of Berlin, NY and many nieces and nephews that he adored. Henry was predeceased by his brothers Alton Ellsworth and John Ellsworth.
FUNERAL NOTICE- A memorial service for Mr. Henry G. Ellsworth will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11AM at BARTLETT WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. Donations in his memory may be made to Berlin Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 269, Berlin, NY, 12022. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to his family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 7, 2019