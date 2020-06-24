Henry "Hank" Stentiford III, 70, passed away June 19th, after a brave battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family.



A longtime resident of Berkshire County, Hank was the proprietor of Follwell Greenhouses formerly located at 805 North Street in Pittsfield. He was born in Pittsfield, April 5th, 1950 son of Henry Stentiford Jr and Margaret E. Lavigne Stentiford. A 1969 graduate of Pittsfield High School, he went on to earn an associate's degree in horticulture from UMass Stockbridge School of Agriculture class of 1971. Mr. Stentiford was the 4th generation of his family to run Follwell's. From 2000 on, his career focused on the wholesale and mass market floral industry, and his last position was with Farm Fresh Supermarkets, Hampton Roads area of Virginia.



Hank was a longtime member and former president of the Tri-Town Rotary Club, and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. He later became a member of the Annapolis and Chesapeake Knights of Columbus.



Henry and his wife Susan were married July 31st, 1971 in St. Mark's Church in Pittsfield.



Hank was a man of many hobbies and talents, but above all else he was the most supportive, loving husband, father and grandfather.



Beside his loving wife of 49 years, Susan Judd Stentiford, He leaves 4 children: Brian Stentiford and wife Bryony of Adams, MA, Todd Stentiford and wife Corrine of Watertown, CT, Kyle Stentiford and wife Benita of Davidsonville, MD and Jill Tamsin and her husband Jeff of San Marcos, CA, 2 sisters: Holly Gifford of FL and Linda Reyka of SC and his 7 grandchildren: Cole, Laine, Nora, Cooper, Joshua, Clara and Nathan.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church in Pittsfield, celebrated by Rev. John Smegal.



We gently remind those attending that masks are required and to please practice social distancing. Due to current regulations, entry may take a bit longer and we ask for your patience.



If you feel so inclined please donate in Henry's name to the Fresh Air Fund: The Fresh Air Fund, 633 Third Ave. 14th Floor, New York, NY 10017.



