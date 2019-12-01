|
Herbert Littlejohn, Jr., age 86 of Pittsfield died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Mount Greylock Extended Care Facility.
Herb was born November 11, 1933 in Everett, MA a son of the late Herbert Littlejohn Sr. and Eva Dawe Littlejohn. He was educated in the local schools and went on to earn his associates degree in accounting from Bentley College. Having honorably served in the US Army during the mid-1950s, Herb was a veteran of the Korean War.
He worked for several years as an accountant at General Electric in Pittsfield before opening Littlejohn Manor in Great Barrington. Herb and his partner Paul ran the Bed & Breakfast together for many years before their retirement. He was an avid reader and had a great appreciation for music and fine arts.
Herb is survived by his partner of over 60 years, Paul A. Dufour, of Pittsfield. Herb and Paul were married on May 20, 2004. He is also survived by his nephew William T. Martin, Jr. & his wife Pam of Peabody, MA, great nephew, Russell W. Martin of Peabody, MA and a great niece, Kimberly A. Barber & her husband Jonathan and their children Gabrielle, Thomas, and Elizabeth of South Berwick, Maine.
Per Herb's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
If friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Berkshires, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019