|
|
Hilda Louise Tangrady passed from this world May 28, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Macomb, New York, 12/12/31. Hilda was adopted by Eugene and Grace Stanard at age six and resided on Seekonk Cross Rd. her entire life. Graduating from Searles School she then began working locally and spent many years employed at W.T. Grants Department store. Hilda was a loving, kind, nurturing Aunt to a large Shaw family and was instrumental in putting joy in every persons life she came in contact with. When both first Grace and then Eugene became ill, she was constantly by their side. She loved playing softball with the gang and picnics under the pine trees. Hilda was a prolific letter writer exhibiting a graceful cursive longhand, and the family historian and was never late with a Birthday card to the huge family she always looked out for. She lived a quiet life seldom wanting anything special.
Her chocolate fudge was always a treat at Christmas. Hilda was an active member of the Alford Grange and the United Methodist Church. She loved going places and spending time with her special friend Martha Wool. The Great Barrington Senior Center was a favorite hit for Bingo and socialization. Hilda took pride in maintaining her property learning much from Eugene. She could bake a mean pie and mow the lawn all with a wonderful smile, and then beat you in a game of croquet! The family would like to give a huge thanks to Meals on Wheels and all the wonderful folks at Gt. Barrington Healthcare.
Hilda is missed by all who knew her. Hilda will be interred October 25, 2019 at 9:30 am at Riverside Cemetery in North Egremont, Massachusetts with a celebration of life from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm follow at the Shaw residence at 49 Creamery Rd. South Egremont, Massachusetts.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019