Hillard "Mike" Moreyn, 98, formerly of Lee, MA, died peacefully at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, MA on Wednesday, May 1st. Born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of John and Hilza (Koops) Moreyn. He graduated from the University of FL, May, 1954, with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He was also a graduate of the Dale Carnegie Institute in 1962, and attended selective courses at Columbia University in NY.
Mike served in the U.S. Navy, from August 1943 to August 1946 as an Electronics Technician (ETM, 3C) on board the USS Minos (ARL14). He served in the Pacific Theatre Operations during WWII, during major battles of Leyte, October '44 and Iwo Jima, February '45. He served later on a ship transporting war-brides from France to America, where he met his wife, a nurse.
Mike held a wide variety of technical jobs, one of which was mapping the geomagnetic field of the earth. This data was used for mining and tracking submarines. He worked with Werner Von Braun while in FL at Cape Canaveral. His last 20 years were with GE, Pittsfield, as an Advanced Planner and Coordinator from 1966 to 1986, when he retired. He was a member of the Pittsfield Power Squadron. He also served as President of a local Grange.
Mike enjoyed social events, many occasions of ballroom dancing, and dinners with Irene Tague.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Lula Grace (Ryals) in 1985. He leaves his nephew and nieces, Grace "Sherry" (Ryals) Brewer (Joseph) of Pembroke Pines, FL; Thomas Ryals, Charlotte Ryals and Marcia (John) Spicer; Robert Welcome (Janice) of Lee, colleague and friend for 53 years; Irene Tague, his dance partner; her son, Peter (Bethany); her daughter, Susan Tague and family; Irene's brother, Marcus (Sally) Lanthier of Arden, NC; Matheau (Grace) Zema, of Stephentown, NY, friends.
Thanks to all the doctors and nurses at the Soldiers' Home, especially the nurses Kelly, Ann, Mary and the many CNAs, especially Joe who was such a help and others that gave such good care to Mike for the last 3 1/2 years.
Thanks also to Hospice of Central and Western Berkshires who cared for Mike with calls, visits and comfort.
A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church (near the Community Room) on Saturday, May 18th at 11 am. Mike was a very compassionate and caring person. He has donated his body for the advancement of medical science. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Major David B. Davis, The Salvation Army of Massachusetts, PO Box 55876, Boston, MA 02205-5876 or any .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 7, 2019