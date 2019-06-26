|
|
Hollis Fay McNulty, 70, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, departed this earth on June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Hollis was born June 26, 1948 in Salisbury Connecticut to Frank & Myrtle Twing. She was the seventh of eleven children and grew up in the Town of New Marlborough. Hollis attended Mt. Everett Regional School until embarking on her path to motherhood. She was a devoted mother to her six children, always finding time to nurture them with long bike rides and outdoor activities. It was not uncommon to see the children and Hollis peddling towards Canaan, CT on a 13 mile bike ride. She also volunteered to coach a local softball team called the Bruisers. Spending time with her children was her greatest joy in life.
As her children reached adulthood, Hollis yearned to serve her friends and neighbors by joining the New Marlborough Vol. Fire & Rescue Team where she holds the distinction of being the first female fire fighter in the history of that department.
After raising her family, Hollis decided to enter the work force where she met her future husband Steven and his three children, and on June 19, 1993 they joined together in marriage and started the McNulty family. Hollis joined Steven in raising his three children and once they too reached adulthood, she moved on to her next venture as a licensed day care provider and she continued this vocation for 15 years. When Hollis eventually closed her daycare, she and Steve filled that void by becoming foster parents to many fortunate children. After a few years had passed, they had grown to love two of their foster children so deeply that they decided to adopt and raise them as their own.
Hollis joined the First Congregational Church in Great Barrington where she volunteered as a Sunday school teacher. Hollis's deep faith allowed her to face every challenge with courage and grace. She will be missed by all of those whose lives she touched in her gentle way.
Hollis leaves behind her husband Steven, children Kimberly and husband Robert, Bridget and husband Joseph, Becky and husband Daniel, April and husband Edward, Shannon and husband Donald, Douglas, Joseph and Dasoni and stepchildren, Nicholas and wife Lindsey, Hollie, Heather and fiance Matthew. She also leaves behind sisters Roberta, Gloria, Beverly, Priscilla and Janice; brothers Robert, Reginald and Gilbert as well as 18 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
Hollis was predeceased by her parents Frank & Myrtle, sister Eleanor and brother Frank.
Hollis's life was an example to all. She lived and loved with all of her heart and her presence enriched us all. We will always love her.
SERVICES - A celebration of Hollis's life will take place Friday, June 28th at 11 am at the First Congregational Church, Great Barrington with burial to follow at Ashley Falls Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27th from 4-7pm at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in care of FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 26, 2019