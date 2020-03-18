Home

Horace "Buz" LaDouceur Jr.


1952 - 2020
Horace "Buz" LaDouceur Jr. Obituary
Horace "Buz" LaDouceur, Jr., 67 of Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 11, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield November 8, 1952, he was the son of Nellie (Piskorski) and Horace LaDouceur, Sr. A 1970 graduate of Taconic High School, he went on to graduate from Berkshire Community College in 1982 and Massachusetts College of Art in 1974, BFA.

He was a master carpenter and set designer for Boston Shakespeare Co, and Alaska Repertory Theatre in Anchorage. While in Pittsfield, he worked as a carpenter and most recently as a driver for CRT.

He was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan and a history buff.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon Hanson (Jeffrey) of Pittsfield; three nephews, Jeffrey "Kryon" Hanson and Jonathan Hanson of Pittsfield and Jarrod Hanson (Valerie) of Covina, CA. Three great-nephews, Gabe, Miles, James and great-niece Emilia and his cousin Craig Passe of Pittsfield.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to Covid-19, Services will be at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. Remembrances can be sent to the family through www.DeryFuneralHome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020
