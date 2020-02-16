|
Howard A. Samel, 65, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 12, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on May 30, 1954, he was the son of the late Ben and Helen Wolfe Samel.
A 1972 graduate of Pittsfield High School, he also received his Bachelors degree in accounting from North Adams State College and his Bachelors of Science in Nursing from UMASS Amherst.
He married the former Marilyn A. VanBramer on March 28, 1982.
Mr. Samel worked as a Registered Nurse, having worked most recently at Springside Nursing Home for two years and previously at Timberlyn Heights in Great Barrington, as well as Sweetbrook and Kimball Farms.
A member of the Elks Club, and Mt. Greylock Ski Club, he enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to music, as well as doing graphic arts on the computer.
He leaves behind his wife, Marilyn of Pittsfield; sister, Jane S. Samel of Brandon, FL; numerous cousins and friends. His aunts, Elaine Epstein of Pittsfield, MA and Rosemarie Wolfe of Roswell, GA; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Pomeroy and husband Alan of Pittsfield as well as his cats, Cubby and Shadow.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield, with a procession leaving at 1 pm for burial at Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the ALS Association of MA in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020