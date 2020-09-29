Howard (Howdy) Hudson of Plainfield left to be with the Lord on September 22nd 2020, at home surrounded by his beloved family.



Howard was born May 22nd, 1933 to Genevieve (Stawski) Hudson & Raymont Hudson in Pittsburgh, PA. On May 9th, 1953 he married the love of his life, Donna (Kennedy) Hudson and then served with the Army in the Korean War for 2 years. In 1969 they moved to Plainfield with their 7 children to run a restaurant formerly known as The Hilltop Inn & they built their forever home in town 3 years later. Howard drove tractor trailers for over 40 years and retired with Kimberly Clark. He was an amazing dad. His children could call him anytime, day or night, for just about anything. He always enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, mowing his lawn, walking his dogs in town, and attending church with his wife.



Howard is survived by Donna, his wife of 67 years; 2 sisters, 6 children, 15 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded by his brother Sonny, his sister Violet, and his daughter Jenny.



Services for Howard will be held at Faith Church in Greenfield on Silver Street on Friday October 2nd. There will be a calling hour at 10 am and a church service starting at 11. If anyone would like to send flowers to the church the family asks that they be delivered no sooner than Thursday, October 1st.



