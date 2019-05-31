|
|
Howard Jay Levitz, 72, of Williamstown, MA, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home. He was born in the Bronx, New York, April 24, 1947, son of Albert and Rita (Schechter) Levitz and attended RCA Institutes and graduated from Hofstra University in New York. After graduation, Howie worked for a major photographic concern in Manhattan and the Museum of Modern Art before coming to Williams College as head of the new photographic department. He also taught photography classes at the college, and was responsible for photographing a major catalog for the Clark Art Institute. After eight years at Williams, in 1977 Howie opened his own photography and framing shop, TGL Photoworks, in Williamstown, then moved to North Adams 12 years ago, and has been operating his business since. Besides his love and extensive knowledge of photography, Howie was also a polished musician who enjoyed playing piano for anyone who might listen at weddings, cocktail parties, and for many years, the Williams Inn. He was involved in area theatre, as well, often using his talents as the entire pit orchestra for many musical productions of the Mohawk Theatre Guild, and was also devoted to playing for whom he called "my old people" at area nursing homes. Until the last, he was a true presence and force to be reckoned with, always telling jokes, composing impromptu silly songs and making people laugh. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dale, his daughter, Shari, cousins, nieces, nephews, and lots of extended family and many lifelong friends. Funeral arrangements have been made on Long Island, New York, and a Memorial celebration of Howie's life is planned here for the end of June. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 31, 2019