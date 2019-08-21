|
Ogert, Howard, 84, of North Scituate died peacefully August 17 at his home. He was the husband of the late Carol J. (Hemingway) Ogert He was the son of the late William Ogert and Nellie (Blake) Ogert of Williamstown, MA. Howard was a Korean War veteran serving with the United States Army.
He was predeceased by his wife Carol Ogert; their son Jeffrey Ogert; brothers William, Kenneth, John, Nelson, and Sidney Ogert; sisters Dorothy Gove, Eleanor Kemp, Ruth Ogert, Betty Poirot, Carroll Smith, and Helen Fisher. Survived and loved by daughters Debra Arnold (Russell) of Jackson, ME and Holly Weidele of North Scituate, RI; daughter-in-law Margaret (Donath) Ogert of North Scituate, RI; brother Francis Ogert of Pittsfield, MA; grandchildren Laura Weeks (Brian), Lindsay Anderson (Brian), Valerie Hanson, William Ogert, Renee Keane (Kevin), Heidi Weidele; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation Thursday 4-7 pm in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville, RI. Funeral Service Friday at 11 am in Greenville Baptist Church, Greenville, RI. Interment Saturday 10 am in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations to VFW Post 4908, 1035 North Road, Killingly, CT 06243. For complete obit visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019