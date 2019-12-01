Home

Howard Russell Cruse

Howard Russell Cruse Obituary
Howard Russell Cruse, 75 of Williamstown, MA died of cancer Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Birmingham, AL on May 2, 1944 son of Clyde and Irma (Russell) Cruse. He attended schools in Springville, AL and graduated from Indian Springs School. Howard received a bachelor's degree from Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, AL.

Howard was a self-employed cartoonist and writer all of his life. He notably founded the gay comics movement in 1980 and published the novel, "Stuck Rubber Baby" that won awards worldwide. He moved to the Berkshires in 2002.

Survivors include his husband of 40 years, Edward P. Sedarbaum and one daughter Kim Venter of Atlanta, GA. He also leaves grandchildren and one brother- Allan B. Cruse of San Francisco, CA.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Howard Russell Cruse will be private. A memorial service is being planned for later in the winter. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019
