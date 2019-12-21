Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Inez Dean


1927 - 2019
Inez Dean Obituary
Inez (Tatro) Dean, 92, of North Adams, MA died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Williamstown Commons. She was born in North Adams, MA on July 14, 1927 a daughter to the late Frank and Blanche (Boullais) Tatro. She attended schools in North Adams. Inez was employed at Sprague Electric for several years but will fondly be remembered as a waitress at The Capitol and Lady Di's restaurants in North Adams

Mrs. Dean married her husband, James Alfred "Spider" Dean on May 17, 1947. He pre-deceased her this year on April 22, 2019. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in North Adams.

Survivors include her three daughters; Diane DiLego and her husband, Frank of Ashland, KY, Spring Williams and her husband, John of North Adams and Tammy Lillie and her husband, Alan of Adams as well as two sons, Bruce Dean and his wife, Karen of North Adams and Keith Dean of Arizona. She also leaves eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren and. She was predeceased by two granddaughters, Kayla Dean and Beckie Williams; her sisters, Beatrice Hannalek, Ione Alderman and Opal Norcross and a brother, Kenneth Tatro.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Inez Dean will take place at a later date. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 21, 2019
