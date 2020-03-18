|
|
Mrs. Irene Baczek, of Pittsfield, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 95 at Berkshire Medical Center following a brief illness. The daughter of the late Juzef and Stanislawa Sochacki, she was born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, on January 14, 1925.
Irene immigrated to the United States in 1966 to join her husband and children who came to the United States two years prior, in 1964. Her immigration to the US was delayed due to travel restrictions that were enforced by the Russian Communist domination of Poland.
In Poland, Irene worked as a seamstress where she sawed military uniforms. Later, in the United States, she worked in the metal machining and the plastic molding industries.
She enjoyed gardening and had a great appreciation for wildlife, whether it be the mountains, lakes, or open spaces. She was also fond of car rides with her son. When given the choice, Irene would always take chocolate ice cream over vanilla!
Irene was a member of the Holy Family Church on Seymour St. in Pittsfield until its closing day.
Over the years, Irene made a lot of new friends at Lee HealthCare, whom she grew to love dearly. She not only enjoyed, but also looked forward to the daily recreational activities they offered.
Irene was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ludwik Baczek, who passed away in 1993. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Jurkiewicz (John McKee), and her son, Richard Baczek (Susan Edwards). She leaves behind her grandchildren, Jeff and Ryan York, and Joan and Amy Baczek, as well as two great great grandchildren.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral Services for Mrs. Irene Baczek will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12 noon at the Dwyer Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. John Tuohey, Administrator of St. Charles Church, officiating. There will be an hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elder Services-Meals on Wheels in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020