Irene Helen Markland, 92, of Adams MA, died on Thursday night, July 16, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center, with family at her side. She was born in Adams on June 2, 1928, daughter of the late Ignacy Anton and Helen (Kiczek) Anton. She attended St. Stanislaus grammar school and graduated from the former Adams High School. Mrs. Markland spent the prime years of her life with her loving husband Robert Markland raising her children while working at Waverly Fabrics. She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams. Along with her late husband, Irene attended her children's school and sporting events for many years. In recent years, Irene loved watching Patriot football. But most of all she loved spending time with her children. She especially enjoyed family gatherings. Mrs. Markland married the late Robert Markland on May 30, 1953. She would have been married for 67 years this past May. Mr. Markland died on April 13, 2018. Together they raised 6 sons and a daughter. She is survived by all her sons, Jerome Markland and his wife, Sue, of Thompson, CT, Jeffrey Markland of North Adams, John Markland and his wife, Kelly, of Pittsfield, Randy Markland and his wife, Eileen, of Windsor, MA, Joseph Markland of Quincy, MA , and David Markland and his companion, Claudia, of Amherst, MA; and her daughter, Mary Cancilla and her husband, David, of Lanesborough, MA; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers, Stephanie McShane Pratt, Mildred Patryn , Edward Anton, Arthur Anton, and Joseph Anton. Funeral services and burial in the St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Adams, will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com