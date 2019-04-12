|
Irene L. Palmen, 89, of Moses Lake, Washington passed away March 27, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1930 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Frank and Irene Allesio.
She was raised and educated in Pittsfield schools and graduated from P.H.S. As a teen she loved roller skating and ice skating. She moved to Moses Lake, WA in January of 1979 where she worked for the Division of Developmental Disabilities. She was compassionate and caring for the people she learned to love as her very special clients. Shortly after moving to Washington she met Gerald and started a 14 year courtship. They were married April 23, 1994, becoming fishing, hunting and camping partners for life. They enjoyed traveling and liked to spend the winter months in Texas visiting family and grandkids.
Irene is survived by her very dear companion and husband Gerald Palmen of Moses Lake, WA; sons, Ronald Murray of Pittsfield, MA, James Murray of WA; daughters, Pamela Murray and Mary (Stephan) Farrell of Texas; two perfect grandchildren, Kristi Lee and Corey Alexander Brown of Dalton, MA; two great grandchildren Landon and Levi Brown; two sisters, Jean (Richard) Duclos and Ethel (James) Eastland both of Pittsfield, MA; brother Robert Allessio of Pittsfield, MA; many loved nephews and nieces.
She was preceded on death by her parents.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic in Moses Lake on April 12, 2019. Rosary will begin at 1:30 followed by Mass at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019