Irene M. Robitaille passed peacefully on November 15, 2020 after a short illness.



Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on August 12, 1928, she was the only child of Mildred and Leo Plantier.



She was a graduate of Pittsfield High School class of 1945. She married Gilbert Robitaille on April 12, 1947. He predeceased her on January 21, 1984.



Irene worked at the Big N on West Housatonic Street while raising her four children. She later was the long time Office Manager for Berkshire Anesthesiologists, from where she retired in 1992.



Over the years, Irene enjoyed crocheting for family and friends and later made prayer shawls for Hospice patients at BMC. Other interests included square dancing (Tri-Town Trotters), her perennial gardens and playing cards with her many friends. Celebrating many holidays at her house with family and Euclid Avenue neighbors. Trips to Cape Cod and Rhode Island with her family and in later years, traveling abroad with her lifelong friends. Irene devotedly followed her grandchildren's numerous activities and became a fan of soccer, tennis, baseball and equestrian shows.



Most of all, Irene loved her family and was very proud of their accomplishments.



She is survived by her children, Sharon and husband John Rilla, Gary and wife Colleen, Evan and wife Lori and Diane and husband Guy Pannesco.



Her grandchildren, Josh Rilla (Alanna), Jess Rilla (Becky), Kyle Robitaille (Gigi), Christian Robitaille, Kelsey Robitaille, Amy Pannesco (fiancée Dan) and Angela Pannesco. She was expecting her first great grandchild soon.



Irene will be missed dearly.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Mrs. Robitaille will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare in The Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store