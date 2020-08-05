1/
Irene M. Tossavainen
1941 - 2020
Irene M. Tossavainen, 78, passed away July 30, 2020 at Laurel Lake in Lee, MA.

Born on November 24, 1941, she was the daughter of Manuel and Catherine Souza. Raised in Lee, MA, she attended local schools and graduated from Lee High School.

Irene married her beloved husband, Toivo Tossavainen on October 5, 1968 and they enjoyed more than fifty years of marriage. Together they owned and operated Capt. Toss Seafood & Restaurant in Great Barrington for thirty-five years. After selling the business and retiring, they wintered in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Aside from her husband, Irene leaves her son, step-son, their wives, and one grandson. She also leaves her siblings; Margaret "Peg" Mooney-Hodgkins and her husband Peter, Richard Souza and his partner Linda, Sharon Bailey, and Robert Souza as well as many nieces and nephews.

SERVICE - Calling hours will be on Thurs, August 6th from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home. All other arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 5, 2020.
