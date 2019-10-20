|
Irene June (Cadron)"Bear" MacAdoo, 80 of North Adams, MA died Thursday October 17, 2019 at BayState Medical Center.
She was born in North Adams, MA on August 27, 1939 daughter of Edward Francis and Margaret Evelyn (Bushey) Cadron. She attended local schools.
Irene worked at Sprague Electric Co and was last employed at Williams College until her retirement in 1979. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Adams. She had been a member of the Mobile Ears. Irene enjoyed travel especially trips to the ocean and collected sea captain figurines.
She was the widow of William Andrew MacAdoo who died on October 3, 1981. They were married in 1955.
Survivors include her significant other, Douglas Greenlaw; two daughters- Toni Lynn Price of Whitingham, VT and Terry Lynn Howcroft of North Adams; and one son- William Andrew MacAdoo of North Adams. She also leaves six grandchildren including Dennis Burdick, Jamie Lynn Brown, Dustin Berry, Robert Howcroft Jr., Michael MacAdoo and Jonathan MacAdoo; twelve great grandchildren and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by two sisters- Gloria Ann Cutting and Marilyn Van Ness.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Irene MacAdoo will be Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. A calling hour will be held Tuesday morning from 10-11 at the funeral home. Donations may be made to in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019