Irene Ruth Dellea, 81 of Pittsfield, passed away due to a sudden hemorrhagic stroke on August 6, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. She had resided at Berkshire Place in the short-term Rehabilitation Unit for the past month.
Born in Pittsfield on October 28, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Eda Jacobs McNamara. She was a 1955 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Irene last worked at Ames Department Store as a cashier. Prior to that, she worked at Hills Department Store and Berkshire Life Insurance Company as a Key Punch Operator.
Irene was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed bowling, going to Tanglewood and the Theater, which included, The Colonial Theater, Barrington Stage Company, Williamstown Theater Festival, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, The Unicorn Theater and The Fitzpatrick Main Stage. She also liked Politics and spending time sitting in the outdoors.
She leaves behind her daughter, Dawn Marie Dellea, with whom she resided, of Pittsfield, MA; two sisters, Elaine Rocheleau and her husband Paul of Pittsfield and Ann Archey of Pittsfield; her cousin Jody Mathis; as well as several nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her former husband, Fredric Dellea; father, Arthur McNamara and mother, Eda McNamara Pupo.
I want to thank the Berkshire Place Staff for the wonderful care that they provided for my mom, especially: Jennifer, Jackie, Kaitlyn, Thelma, Michelle, Lisa, Sara, Betsy, Rosa, Sharon, Rebecca, Katie, Keoni, Susan, Bonnie, Mei-Mei, George, Sue, Wendy, Gina, Karen, Julie, Patty, Ed, Karen, Bob, Bob, Rachel, Sally and Lori.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Dellea will be held MONDAY, August 12, 2019 at 9:00am from Dery Funeral Home, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, SUNDAY, August 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Elder Services of Berkshire County Inc., or Berkshire Place, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 10, 2019