Irene S. Bona of Stockbridge, MA peacefully passed away at her family home on February 16, 2020.
Born January 18, 1944, daughter of Daniel Bona and Laura (Melanson) Bona.
Irene married Peter Pizza on December 13, 1963. She attended North Jr. High in Pittsfield, MA. Irene later continued her education at Cerritos College in Norwalk, CA, studying art.
Irene loved to ride her Indian motorcycle, which she was proud of. In 1964 Irene, her son, John & Pete moved west to Lakewood, CA.
Sharing a love for motorcycles, by 1969, the couple had opened a Harley shop in Long Beach. They named it "Clover Customs". Driven by her many talents, Irene started doing custom upholstery work for motorcycles and furniture.
Making memories and watching John grow, in addition to opening her heart & home to several foster children for 10 years, traveling coast to coast became something Irene did often, usually in her 1962 Ford Econoline van. Painting was always a welcomed creative outlet, she entered her paintings in several art shows winning prize ribbons for her work.
Through the years she made many lifelong friends that she treasured.
The battle was long but Irene was strong & now the suffering is gone. Irene will be missed, always loved and forever remembered.
Irene is survived by two brothers, Daniel and William, a sister, Maryann, several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Irene is predeceased by her father and mother, Daniel & Laura Bona. Son, John Kiley. Husband, Pete Pizza and nephew, Jake Bona.
A celebration of life will be held at the Great Barrington Fish & Game, 338 Long Pond Rd., Great Barrington, MA 01230, on Saturday, March 21 from 1PM-7PM.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020