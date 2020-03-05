|
Irwin Browner, 94, died peacefully at his home in Pittsfield. He was born in New York City to Jacob and Pauline Browner. After graduating from the Bolles Military Academy he served in the Navy during World War II. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and the Wharton School of Business, then worked for Consolidated Mounting & Finishing Company, retiring as a partner after 43 years. In 1949 he married Ilse Lore Hochhauser. They lived in Purchase, NY until 1993 when they moved to the Berkshires to be near their daughters and grandchildren. His passions were fly fishing and traveling. He joined his wife as volunteer for the Lenox Library book sale and was a member of Temple Anshe Amunim and Trout Unlimited. His sister, Joan Bartwink, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, his children Jacqueline Browner and her husband Randy Johnson, John Browner and his wife Lisa Yarger, and Lore Kaplan and her husband Ben Kaplan; also his grandchildren Evan Kenward and his wife Kerry, Greta Yarger Browner, Sarah Kaplan, Dana Kaplan and his partner Kim Stouffer. The family wishes to thank Irwin's helpers for their years of devoted care. Contributions may be sent to Temple Anshe Amunim or to the Hospice Care in the Berkshire, Inc. A service in honor of Irwin's life will be held at Temple Anshe Amunim on Friday, March 27th, at 5:30 pm at Temple Anshe Amunim in Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020