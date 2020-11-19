Irwin Moiseff, 78 of Pittsfield, MA died Monday November 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Williamsburg, NY on March 3, 1942 a son of the late Louis and Rose (Grass) Moiseff. Irwin graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in Brooklyn, NY and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the USS James Monroe in the submarine division. After his military career he was employed at the General Electric Co. in Pittsfield from 1966 to 1974. Irwin then graduated from North Adams State College with a degree in physics and continued his career at General Dynamics as a software engineer. He worked remotely on a part time basis for Real Time Innovations in Sunnyvale, California. He was a member of Chabad of the Berkshires, Greylock Rider Dirt Bike Club, Berkshire Snow Seeker Snowmobile Club, Hoosac Valley Motorcycle Club, Submarine Veterans in Northampton, Castleton Boat Club, and one of his greatest joys was taking his boat out on the Hudson River.
Survivors include his wife, Lyn (Sinclitico) Moiseff whom he married in 1990, his daughters, Amy Moiseff of Glastonbury, CT, and Cathy Kerns and Mark of Jacksonville, Florida. He also leaves a step daughter, Margaret Sullivan of Kirkwood, Washington., 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Phyllis Jacobson and Matthew of Mt. Kisco, NY and niece and nephew.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Irwin Moiseff was held on November 17, 2020 at 1 PM at the Congregation Knesset Israel Cemetery, Pecks Road with the Rabbi Levi Volovik from Chabad of the Berkshires officiating. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires or Chabad of the Berkshires or donor's choice through the Flynn & Dagnoli- Bencivenga Funeral Home, 5 Elm Street, Pittsfield, MA. 01201. There will be a celebration of Irwin's life at a later date. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.