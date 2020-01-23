|
Isabella Esther Provencher, 84 of Pittsfield MA, passed away January 22, 2020 at Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.
Born in Pittsfield on September 6, 1935, the daughter of the late Cornelius and Agnes Crotty Flynn, she attended Pittsfield Schools.
She married the late John W. Provencher Sr., on July 30, 1955. He predeceased her on March 29, 2002.
Primarily a homemaker, she was a communicant of St. Mark Church, and enjoyed bowling, crosswords, embroidery and playing cards.
She leaves behind her sons, John Provencher, Jr., of Pittsfield, Thomas J. Provencher and wife, Annemarie of Dalton, Mark Provencher and wife Carly of Longmeadow, and David Provencher of Fort Lauderdale, FL; sister, Mary Mazzeo and husband Ronnie of Pittsfield; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. As well as her niece and nephew, Joseph and Agnes M. Mack.
Mrs. Provencher was predeceased by her daughters, Cheryl and Diana, and daughter in law, Sally; as well as her grandsons, Brandon and Caleb. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Florence Hopper, Henry Flynn, Thomas Flynn, Martin Flynn, Helen Kent, Agnes Street, and Ann Hartford.
A special thank you to her great-niece and caregiver, Trina Mack.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020