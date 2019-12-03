|
Isabelle R. LeClair, 88, of North Adams died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sweetbrook Nursing Home.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 23, 1931 to the late Joseph and Rose (Despatie) LeClair. She attended schools in North Adams, MA. At the age of 20 she moved to New Bedford, MA and moved back to North Adams 20 years later.
Isabelle was employed at various mills in the area. She was last employed as a nurse's aide at the former Willowood Health Care Center and retired in 1993. She was a communicant of the former St. Francis Church in North Adams.
She is survived by her brother Ronald LeClair and a nephew Richard LeClair. Isabelle was predeceased by two brothers Emery and Milton LeClair as well as her nephew Michael LeClair and niece Ann LeClair.
A funeral for Isabelle will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247. Calling hours will be that morning from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Southview Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019