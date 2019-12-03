Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabelle LeClair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabelle R. LeClair


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabelle R. LeClair Obituary
Isabelle R. LeClair, 88, of North Adams died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sweetbrook Nursing Home.

She was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 23, 1931 to the late Joseph and Rose (Despatie) LeClair. She attended schools in North Adams, MA. At the age of 20 she moved to New Bedford, MA and moved back to North Adams 20 years later.

Isabelle was employed at various mills in the area. She was last employed as a nurse's aide at the former Willowood Health Care Center and retired in 1993. She was a communicant of the former St. Francis Church in North Adams.

She is survived by her brother Ronald LeClair and a nephew Richard LeClair. Isabelle was predeceased by two brothers Emery and Milton LeClair as well as her nephew Michael LeClair and niece Ann LeClair.

A funeral for Isabelle will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247. Calling hours will be that morning from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Southview Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -