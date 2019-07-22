|
|
Isabelle Rita (Parker) Andrzejewski, 85 of North Adams, MA passed away Friday July 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in North Adams, MA on November 16, 1933 daughter of George R. Parker and Hortense Noemi (Remillard) Parker Tanguay. She attended Notre Dame Parochial School.
Isabelle was employed at Country Curtains for many years. Before that she worked at Sprague Electric Co. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Isabelle enjoyed camping with her husband and close friends, Bingo and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Michael Andrzejewski Sr. whom she married on May 23,1964 and two daughters- Donna M. Donnelly and her companion Steve LeSage of Adams and Diane LaBombard and her husband Don of North Adams and two sons- Raymond Green Jr of Williamstown and Walter M. Andrzejewski Jr. and his longtime companion, Kathleen Polidoro of Adams. She also leaves her son in law, Keith Bernier; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren; one sister, Rachel Beaudreau and her husband, Francis of North Adams and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters-Rita Marie Green of North Adams and Debra Lee Bernier of Dalton and one brother- George N. Parker of North Adams.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral will be Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 9:00-11 AM. Donations may be made to the in care funeral home. For the Book of Memories, visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 22, 2019