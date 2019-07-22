Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabelle Andrzejewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabelle Rita Andrzejewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabelle Rita Andrzejewski Obituary
Isabelle Rita (Parker) Andrzejewski, 85 of North Adams, MA passed away Friday July 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in North Adams, MA on November 16, 1933 daughter of George R. Parker and Hortense Noemi (Remillard) Parker Tanguay. She attended Notre Dame Parochial School.

Isabelle was employed at Country Curtains for many years. Before that she worked at Sprague Electric Co. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Isabelle enjoyed camping with her husband and close friends, Bingo and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Walter Michael Andrzejewski Sr. whom she married on May 23,1964 and two daughters- Donna M. Donnelly and her companion Steve LeSage of Adams and Diane LaBombard and her husband Don of North Adams and two sons- Raymond Green Jr of Williamstown and Walter M. Andrzejewski Jr. and his longtime companion, Kathleen Polidoro of Adams. She also leaves her son in law, Keith Bernier; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren; one sister, Rachel Beaudreau and her husband, Francis of North Adams and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters-Rita Marie Green of North Adams and Debra Lee Bernier of Dalton and one brother- George N. Parker of North Adams.

FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral will be Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 9:00-11 AM. Donations may be made to the in care funeral home. For the Book of Memories, visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now