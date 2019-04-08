|
Isabelle Shirley Hofstein, 100, a fifty-year resident of the Berkshires, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Kimball Farms Nursing Center. Before moving from New York, she and her husband Saul spent summers camping on land they bought in Washington, MA. They retired full-time to Washington and then Pittsfield. She especially enjoyed cultural events and volunteering at Tanglewood and the Berkshire Museum. Isabelle was active with Berkshire Hills Hadassah and was a member of Temple Anshe Amunim.
Isabelle was born in Pawtucket, RI on July 19, 1918 to Abraham and Kate Stone. She proudly graduated from Brown University, summa cum laude, and received her Masters in Social Work from Columbia University. She worked as a social worker for many years and started one of the first "Mommy and Me" programs in the nation.
She married her beloved Saul Hofstein in 1947, who passed away in 2002.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Natalie Mendelsohn Matus and her husband Roger Matus, of Pittsfield, and Susan Hofstein of Miami, FL, her grandchildren, Dr. Kira Matus and her husband Dr. Jonathan Halpert and Gabrielle Matus, as well as two great-grandsons, Arthur and Ethan Halpert. She was predeceased by her sister, Gertrude Clark of Montreal.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Isabelle Hofstein will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Congregation Beth Israel, 53 Lois St. North Adams. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Berkshire Hills Hadassah in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
