Ivey Meyers
1998 - 2020
Ivey Meyers, 22, born as Isaac Meyers died in Stockbridge on May 5, 2020. She was born in Pittsfield on February 12, 1998. She is survived by her parents, Susan Mechanic-Meyers and Corey Meyers.

Ivey helped the young who were in wheelchairs and played chess with elderly men in nursing homes.

She learned new languages including accents flawlessly in hours. She was a kind and generous soul and she is no longer in pain.

Her parents ask the she be remembered by embracing those who are not accepted.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Julie Smist
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Heather Hitchcock
May 12, 2020
May she rest in eternal peace.
