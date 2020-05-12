Ivey Meyers, 22, born as Isaac Meyers died in Stockbridge on May 5, 2020. She was born in Pittsfield on February 12, 1998. She is survived by her parents, Susan Mechanic-Meyers and Corey Meyers.



Ivey helped the young who were in wheelchairs and played chess with elderly men in nursing homes.



She learned new languages including accents flawlessly in hours. She was a kind and generous soul and she is no longer in pain.



Her parents ask the she be remembered by embracing those who are not accepted.



