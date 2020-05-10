J. Dennis Moore, 80, of Lenox, died May 5 at Baystate Medical Center after having fallen from a ladder 2 days earlier. Dennis was the sole proprietor of New England Financial Group, 100 Wendell Avenue, Pittsfield. As he was semi-retired, his "auxiliary office" was the Lenox Coffee Shop.



Dennis was educated at Fordham and Niagara Universities and earned a Doctorate in Education at Teachers College, Columbia University in 1973. He had a 20-year career in secondary education as a teacher in the Bolton Landing and Cayuga Central School districts in New York and administrator at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Leominster High School, Leominster. In 1981, Dennis relocated to the Berkshires and took the helm as principal of Monument Mountain Regional High School, Great Barrington.



Dennis subsequently made a mid-life career change to the world of finance, becoming a junior partner of Sears Van Alstyne at what was then New England Life insurance Company. He derived great satisfaction from discovering clients' values and helping them develop financial plans to achieve their goals. He particularly enjoyed working with his current business associate, Katherine Newey of Baystate Financial, on retirement planning with public school teachers.



Dennis also still loved teaching and for many years taught principles of money management at the Berkshire Institute for Christian Studies (BICS) to gap-year students from Advent Christian churches up and down the Eastern seaboard who were considering Biblical studies or Christian ministries as a vocation. Dennis was a member of Hope Church in Lenox and served on the Hope Church Finance Committee.



Dennis loved people and constant activity and had many interests. He loved music and dance and theater especially. He also loved playing golf and was a member of the Wahconah Golf Club. It was typical of him to rush home from an afternoon of golf to attend a play or concert. Dennis volunteered at the Tanglewood Tent Club for many years. He was an avid runner for 40 years and enjoyed hiking, biking, kayaking, and snowshoeing as well. He practiced yoga and Pilates faithfully to maintain his mental and physical fitness. Although Dennis was known as a really funny guy by his family and friends, he had a serious, reflective side and was a disciplined practitioner of journaling his thoughts and activities.



Dennis had enrolled in reserve officers training (ROTC) while an undergraduate at Fordham and was commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant upon graduation. He served in the Seventh Army Quartermaster Corps in Grafenwoehr, Germany, 1963-65.



Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anne Moore; two sons, Peter Moore of Hatfield and Stephen Moore of Cloverdale, California; Stephen's partner, Rachel Coulter; a grandson, W.A. (Wolfie) Moore, of Cloverdale; a sister, Jacqueline Moore Lover and brother-in-law, Rev. William Lover of Gainesville, Virginia; three nieces, Kristin Kahl, Karen Mullen, Debbie Bryant and grandnieces and nephews of Sterling, Virginia, Fairfax, Virginia and Stratford, Connecticut respectively.



Dennis was a proud 12th generation descendant on his mother's side of Henry Howland, a younger brother of the Pilgrim John Howland on the Mayflower; Henry arrived in America a year later in 1621.



A celebration of Dennis' life is planned in the future when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.



Condolences can be sent to Anne at P.O. Box 781, Lenox MA 01240. Donations can be made in Dennis' name to the Berkshire Institute for Christian Studies (BICS) at P.O. Box 1888, Lenox MA 01240.



