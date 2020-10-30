J. Roland Devoe died suddenly at age 91 on Friday, October 9, 2020, in Venice, FL. He was born on December 24, 1928, the first son of J. Alexander Devoe and wife Rose Anna Potvin Devoe, and he spent his early years in Rochester, NH and Berkshire County, MA.



For many years, Roland lived in Stockbridge, MA, and he worked in electronics for General Electric Co. in Pittsfield, MA for 44 years. After retirement in 1989, he moved to Venice. He was active in Lions Club International, the South Venice Yacht Club, serving as Commodore, and Hourglass Lakes residents' association.



Roland is survived by his dear bride of 70 years, the former Loraine Anita Anderson, two daughters Linda Lee D. Roberts of Port Charlotte, FL and Rolaine Devoe of Lee, MA, brother Richard A. Devoe of Rochester, NH and half brother Raymond Devoe of Maine. His sister Margaret Cook predeceased him. Survivors also include four grandchildren, Melanie (and Luke) Fletcher of Lenox, MA, Tiffani (and Robin) West of Ramona, CA, Brian (and Karlene) Ball of Swampscott, MA and Scott (and Samarida) Coleman of Spring Valley, CA; plus ten great grandchildren.



Greatly missed by family and friends, Roland was a good and loving man. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store