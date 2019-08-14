|
Jack B. Nogueira 69, of Williamstown died Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
He was born in Oporto, Portugal on September 14, 1949 a son of the late Jaime Pinto Nogueira and Esther (Marcilena) Nogueira. Jack graduated from Pittsfield High School with the class of 1968 where he was an accomplished soccer player. He was last employed as an instructor for the National Safety Council where he was a recipient of several teaching awards. He took great pride in his ability to teach and educate his students. Survivors include his wife Carmella (Scarselletta) Nogueira; children, Melissa (Bill) Ryan, Keith W. Nogueira, Jeannette (David) Bertolozzi and Michael (Cheryl)Larkin. Grandchildren Connor and Kaitlyn Ryan, Nena (Kevin) Kingsley, Zach (Jenna) Bertolozzi, Morgan Bertolozzi, Michaela and Brady Larkin. Great Grandchildren Raelyn and Eli Kingsley; Lucas and Gianna Bertolozzi. A sister Linda (Larry) Alfonso; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Jack Nogueira will be celebrated Friday August 16, 2019 at 10 AM at St's Patrick & Raphael Church in Williamstown. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pittsfield, MA. Calling Hours at the Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. are Thursday August 15, 2019 from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested for the St. Patrick's Church Food Pantry, Hospice Care in the Berkshire's or to Dana Farber through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019