Jackson E. Rollins Jr.
1942 - 2020
Jackson E. Rollins, Jr., 78, of Lee died on August 31, 2020 at Fairview Commons.

Born in Pittsfield on June 5, 1942, the son of Jackson E. Rollins and Anne Carey Rollins, he attended local schools and the University of MA in Amherst where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in English in 1969.

Mr. Rollins was a self-employed heavy machinery broker for many years.

He is survived by his daughters; Rebecca Anne Brighenti and Stacey Lynn Homan, sister; Barbara Cadorette , brother; William E. Shea, nephews; Henry and John Cadorette, and grandchildren; Jacob and Julia Homan.

At his request, all services will be private. Roche Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
