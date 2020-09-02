Mr. Jacob Durfee, 23, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020, after a motorcycle accident. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on October 1, 1996, the son of Lonnie and Heather Durfee, he attended Wahconah High School.
Jacob worked in the shipping and receiving department for NLR, where he traveled extensively around the county for his job.
He loved to ride his motorcycle with his crew of great friends. He enjoyed hiking, the beauty of nature, and was extremely grateful for all the travel opportunities he was given.
Besides his parents, Jacob is survived by his grandparents, Kathie and John Barrett, and Paul and Linda Durfee. He also leaves behind many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Jacob will be sorely missed by all those he leaves, as all who had the opportunity to know him loved him with a whole heart. While his time here with us was all too short, he will live on through each and every one of the lives he has touched.
Funeral Notice:
Calling hours for Mr. Jacob Durfee will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dwyer Funeral Home in order to offset funeral costs in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.