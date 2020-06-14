Jacob K. Harrington
1981 - 2020
Mr. Jacob K. Harrington, age 38, of 128 Holmes Rd. Pittsfield, died Thursday afternoon at the Berkshire Medical Center after suffering an apparent heart attack. Born in North Adams, MA on August 26, 1981, he was the first born of the late Kevin O. and Rosemarie Mangold Harrington. Jake attended Egremont School and Herberg Middle School prior to graduating from St. Joseph's High School in 1999. After initially attending Merrimack College, Jake was awarded his Associates in Business Administration. For the past 10 years and at the time of his death, he was employed in Member Services and the business office at the Stockbridge Golf Club. Proud to be an employee there and to work in Stockbridge, he loved to look at older photos of Main St., the Golf Course and certainly visiting the Rockwell Museum.

A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Jake loved to sit and soak in any of John Grisham's novels. A huge fan of Golf, he loved to get 18 holes in when he was able. Jake lettered at St. Joseph's High School in both Football and Baseball for three years. A product of both of his parents, he loved his gadgets and just like his Mom, he enjoyed shopping and finding a bargain. Jake and his brother Jeffrey enjoyed dining around at their favorite restaurants.

A lifelong Yankees and New York Giants fan, he loved to play fantasy football. Sundays were devoted to watching the Giants and tracking the success of his fantasy team.

In addition to his brother, Jeffrey D. Harrington of Pittsfield he is survived by his cousins, Sara and Seth Harrington as well as his mother's sister, Ann-Louise Florczyk and her husband, Edward of Pittsfield and their two sons, Matthew Florczyk and Mark Florczyk.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated MONDAY, June 15th at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Frank Lawlor, administrator, officiating. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Kidney Services at Berkshire Medical Center, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 14, 2020
Godspeed Jacob, you've left us too soon. Jeff, so sorry for your loss. I knew your dad, Kevin, and I know he and your mom are in Heaven to greet Jacob. All in my prayers.
Brian Killion
June 14, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
