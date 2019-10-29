Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline J. Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline J. Lynch Obituary
Jacqueline J. Lynch 74, of West Stockbridge, MA died Friday October 25, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. She was born on November 5, 1944 daughter of the late Joseph and Armida V. Delmolino Beatrice. She was a 1962 graduate of the Mary Cliff Academy, Winchester, MA. She worked briefly in the health care industry prior to becoming a homemaker for her family. She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, West Stockbridge who enjoyed reading the bible, cooking, baking and spending time with her loving husband of almost 30 years watching mysteries and talking. She loved anything to do with Christmas as that was her favorite time of year, a very giving person who always took the time to check in on local West Stockbridge residents and offer assistance to anyone who needed it, whether it be shopping, taking in the newspaper or dropping by with a baked good and a kind word, always putting others over her own needs. She will be surely missed, Jacqueline leaves her husband Frank Lynch, one son, Michael Strazzulla, five daughters, Robin Griffith, Nina Strazzulla, Loran Bertini, Kristina Malcomb and her husband William, and Jacqueline Howard and her husband Timothy, one brother Joseph, three sisters, Marcia, Paula, and Corinne, eight grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Joel, Emily, Kaelie, Gianna, Ethan, Samantha, and her Aunt Gemma. Besides her parents, Jacqueline was predeceased by one brother Mark.

Funeral services for Jacqueline J. Lynch who died October 25, 2019, will be held at St. Patricks' Church, with Monsignor John M. Bonzagni, Wednesday October 30, 2019 , beginning at 10:00 a.m, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial officiating. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Birches-Roy Funeral Home, 33 South Street, Great Barrington, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuenralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now