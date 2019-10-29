|
Jacqueline J. Lynch 74, of West Stockbridge, MA died Friday October 25, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. She was born on November 5, 1944 daughter of the late Joseph and Armida V. Delmolino Beatrice. She was a 1962 graduate of the Mary Cliff Academy, Winchester, MA. She worked briefly in the health care industry prior to becoming a homemaker for her family. She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, West Stockbridge who enjoyed reading the bible, cooking, baking and spending time with her loving husband of almost 30 years watching mysteries and talking. She loved anything to do with Christmas as that was her favorite time of year, a very giving person who always took the time to check in on local West Stockbridge residents and offer assistance to anyone who needed it, whether it be shopping, taking in the newspaper or dropping by with a baked good and a kind word, always putting others over her own needs. She will be surely missed, Jacqueline leaves her husband Frank Lynch, one son, Michael Strazzulla, five daughters, Robin Griffith, Nina Strazzulla, Loran Bertini, Kristina Malcomb and her husband William, and Jacqueline Howard and her husband Timothy, one brother Joseph, three sisters, Marcia, Paula, and Corinne, eight grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Joel, Emily, Kaelie, Gianna, Ethan, Samantha, and her Aunt Gemma. Besides her parents, Jacqueline was predeceased by one brother Mark.
Funeral services for Jacqueline J. Lynch who died October 25, 2019, will be held at St. Patricks' Church, with Monsignor John M. Bonzagni, Wednesday October 30, 2019 , beginning at 10:00 a.m, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial officiating. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Birches-Roy Funeral Home, 33 South Street, Great Barrington, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuenralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019