Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Jacqueline LeSage Dellert


1943 - 2019
Jacqueline LeSage Dellert Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" LeSage Dellert, 76, of 79 Sheffield Street, Pittsfield, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at her home.

Born in Pittsfield on January 3, 1943, the daughter of the late John and Carmen Gigliotti LeSage, she was a 1960 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She continued her education at Berkshire Community College and at Westfield State College where she received her master's degree.

Mrs. Dellert was employed by the Public School system where she served as a teacher at Lanesborough Elementary School, Reid Middle School, Pittsfield High School and the Alternate School.

Jackie was an amazing, loving and passionate woman who impacted the lives of everyone she met. She loved gardening, reading and cooking. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family at the beach and loved making frequent trips to the casino.

Mrs. Dellert is survived by her husband of 55 years, Harold Dellert, whom she married September 12, 1964.

She is also survived by her four daughters, Colleen K. Dellert of Pittsfield, Tara L. Murphy and Stephen of Northbridge, Mass, MaryBeth Barry and Kevin of Parker, Colorado, and Carrie L. Taylor of Ripley, Ohio; eight grandchildren: Jenna, Joshua, Anna, Patrick, Jackson, Patrick B., Madison and Michael, three great grandchildren; and her sister, Wendy LeSage of Monson, Mass.

She was predeceased by another sister, Denise Allessio.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Jacqueline "Jackie" LeSage Dellert will be held Sunday, November 24, at 1:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating.

Calling hours will precede the service from 11:00 to 1:00 at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Patient Care Assistance Fund, BMC Hillcrest Cancer Center, in care of the funeral home at 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, Ma.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 22, 2019
